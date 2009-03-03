Isn't it so annoying when your ex just won't quit talking about you? Imagine for a moment you're Madonna and that relationship was well over twenty years ago with a washed-up athlete.

Back in the '80s (when former flame A-Rod was just a kid), Madonna dated baseball star Jose Canseco. Now, the old-time outfielder is telling Us Weekly that he's shocked about his 50-year-old ex Madonna dating 22-year-old Brazilian model Jesus Luz.

"Oh, my God! Doesn't she realize she is 60-years old? Come on!" he unnecessarily told Us last weekend at the 7th Annual World Poker Tour Invitational at Commerce Casino in L.A. "When she is 80, what is she going to date -- a guy who is 10 years old? It's getting crazy!"

In the meantime, 20-year-old Krishna Siqueira, Jesus Luz's ex-girlfriend down in Rio de Janeiro, only has kind words for the male model who left her for the Material Mom.

The part-time model who dated Luz for five months tells the Daily Mail, "He is a wonderful person. We were dating and then the magazine shoot came up. Then came the story that he was with [Madonna]. We ended up breaking up. The last time I saw him was just before he went to New York at a farewell party."

Siqueira went on to say, "He was always a wonderful boyfriend. In the beginning, I was very upset. I wasn't expecting this at all. But I managed to separate my emotions from the professional aspect. I understand his view because I want to have success as well. We are still friends and we still talk. So I'm not going to have fits of jealousy or try to hinder his life."

Wow. She's really understanding. The least Luz could do is get her a gig as one of Madonna's back-up dancers or something, right?

The young brunette bombshell (30 years younger than Madonna, in fact) even said that Luz described Madge as "a wonderful person," and denied reports that he is only with her for the publicity.

"In my opinion ... he's not that kind of person. He is very focused and intelligent," said Siqueira. "He was always giving me advice. He's 22, but he is very mature for his age."

Did we say back-up dancer? Scratch that. She should be Jesus Luz's personal publicist! Or maybe Madonna has her on the payroll already?