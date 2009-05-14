Madonna's rumored plans to undergo a Kabbalah-based "commitment ceremony" with Brazilian arm candy Jesus Luz has received the thumb's-up from her would-be fake father-in-law.

In an interview with Brazil's Quem magazine (via the London Daily Mail), Luiz Heitor Pinto da Luz expresses his approval over his 22-year-old model-son's purported plans to tie a red string around his relationship with the pop icon, 50.

"He is very happy and this ceremony would just confirm that," he says. "I don't know if there will be an actual wedding. From what I have read there could be a sort of ritual, but I don't know Kabbalah . . . to know if it's valid and legal."

Papa Luz posits that the seemingly symbolic-only ceremony is "just a consequence of what is happening. He is already living with her [in New York City]."

And contrary to reports that Madonna, frustrated over their language barrier, has been forking over $1,000 a week on English lessons for Jesus, the elder Luz insists his son's communication skills are just fine.

"Those stories are lies, made up when the press have no information," he rants. "He already spoke English long before meeting her, when he lived with an aunt in the U.S."

As for Madonna, he says they've chatted on the phone (they conversed in French because his English isn't as good as his son's -- yes, the megastar apparently speaks French) and "she seemed like a normal person."

"She is calm, feminine -- I didn't feel any harshness," he notes. "She was very polite."

Jesus' dad also inadvertently lends credence to a recent report from the London Sunday Mirror that claims Madonna's daughter, Lourdes, 12, jokingly refers to him as "the babysitter."

"She has small children, and Jesus helps her out with various tasks involving all of them," he explains. "My son is charismatic, he likes children, he has an excellent relationship with her children."

