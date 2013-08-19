'Jett Jackson' star Lee Thompson Young found dead

Entertainment Tonight

Lee Thompson Young, who starred on Disney's "The Famous Jett Jackson," was found dead Monday morning of an apparent suicide by gunshot, police confirm to ET.

He was 29 years old.

Police responded at about 9:45 a.m. Monday. According to reports, his body was discovered by his landlord who was alerted by staffers from TNT's "Rizzoli & Isles," in which Young currently appears, when he didn't show up to work this morning.

Aside from his most famous role as Jett Jackson, Young also had a role as running back Chris Comer in "Friday Night Lights."

