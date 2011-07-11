Jewel gives birth
Singer Jewel is a first-time mom after giving birth to a baby boy in Texas on Monday evening.
The musician and her rodeo star husband Ty Murray are the proud parents of little Kase Townes Murray, who weighed in at seven pounds, six ounces.
Jewel tells People.com, "Ty and I are so pleased to welcome our new baby boy into the world. We are overcome with happiness -- it really is as great as everyone told us it would be -- better, even!"
The stars had been trying for a baby since 2009, following their wedding the previous year.
