Singer Jewel is a first-time mom after giving birth to a baby boy in Texas on Monday evening.

RELATED: Jessica Alba on Her Post-Baby Body

The musician and her rodeo star husband Ty Murray are the proud parents of little Kase Townes Murray, who weighed in at seven pounds, six ounces.

RELATED: The Beckhams Welcome Baby Girl

Jewel tells People.com, "Ty and I are so pleased to welcome our new baby boy into the world. We are overcome with happiness -- it really is as great as everyone told us it would be -- better, even!"

RELATED: Jessica Simpson's Birthday Surprise & More Romance News

The stars had been trying for a baby since 2009, following their wedding the previous year.