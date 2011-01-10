Singer Jewel has confirmed she is pregnant with her first child.

RELATED: Celeb Babies of 2010

The musician has been trying for a baby with her husband, rodeo star Ty Murray, since 2009 and they've announced they are expecting their first child later this year.

Jewel discovered her pregnancy on the first day of her new job hosting reality TV show, "Going Platinum," and admits she struggled to keep her happy news a secret.

RELATED: More stars with a secret country twang

She tells People.com, "I took a pregnancy test and it was positive! It was so hard to keep it a secret. I was worried I'd start throwing up on set and everyone would be like, 'Oh, she's pregnant.'... I'm trying to be in the moment and really enjoy my pregnancy. I feel really lucky."

Murray adds, "We're so excited to be expecting our first baby. We always knew we wanted to have a child, and this time in our lives feels right."

RELATED: Owen Wilson to become a dad

The couple's happy news comes amid a slew of celebrity baby announcements: actor Owen Wilson has revealed he is about to become a father, Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard is pregnant with her first child and singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham is expecting her fourth.