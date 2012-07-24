Looking for proof that Brangelina are the real deal?

Just ask their longtime friend Robert Procop -- the jeweler responsible for designing Angelina Jolie's engagement ring from Brad Pitt.

"Brad and Angelina are a very romantic couple," Procop, who met Jolie after dressing her for the Oscars years ago, told Us Weekly at a fete celebrating his Robert Procop Exceptional Jewels pop-up at the Grand in the South of France. (Procop is currently collaborating with Jolie on a jewelry collection, Style of Jolie, whose proceeds will go to Jolie's foundation, Education Partnership for Children of Conflict.) "They always knew they'd be together forever and get married one day, right from the start," he adds.

As Jolie and Pitt -- who met on the 2004 set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith -- have matured, so has their relationship, says Procop.

"The relationship may have been all flying planes and riding motorcycles at the start, but any new relationship is exciting that way," he says. "Now though, they've settled into this wonderfully strong family unit and it's beautiful how in love they are."

Adds the designer, "They're both lovely, very talented people that compliment each other . . . when you're with them, you can see how strongly in love they are."

Over the years, Procop says both Jolie, 37, and Pitt, 48, have sought his help custom-making gifts for one another.

"Angelina came to me six years ago to create a pendant for Brad as a present," he reveals. "She's very clever and had this idea that it would be like an ancient tablet, and she researched it looking at old Chinese and Egyptian scripts . . . [it] has a love letter from him to her inscribed on it."

So naturally, when it came time to pop the question to the mother of his six children, Pitt turned to Procop for help designing a ring for his bride-to-be. (The final result is a piece of jewelry boasting an estimated 16-carat, emerald-cut diamond and worth approximately $500,000.)

As for their wedding bands?

"Over the years, I have been entrusted with some wonderful secrets," Procop teases. "I'd never share something that should be between two people and that is very romantic and special and something for them."

