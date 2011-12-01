NEW YORK (AP) -- Jewelry and artwork from the estate of philanthropist Brooke Astor will go on the auction block next year.

Sotheby's announced this week that it will hold a sale of property from Astor's estate in New York City in April.

All of the proceeds will benefit Astor's favorite charities including the New York Public Library, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and New York City schools.

Astor died in 2007 at 105.

Her son Anthony Marshall was found guilty in 2009 of exploiting his mother's dementia to help himself to millions of dollars of her money. He is free pending appeal.

The auction will include property from Astor's Manhattan apartment and her country house in Westchester County. Sotheby's says details will be released next year.

———

Online: http://www.sothebys.com