Where did the time go? It seems like just yesterday that fans were waiting and waiting for Jill Duggar Dillard to give birth, after being in labor for 70 hours and two weeks past her due date. Now, her son, Israel David Dillard, is one month old!

The "19 Kids and Counting" star posted a picture of her little newborn, wearing an adorable onesie adorned with a lion, on May 6 to celebrate the milestone.

"Happy first month birthday to our handsome big guy!" Jill wrote. "I hope and pray he grows up to be just like his daddy!"

Israel's daddy, Derick Dillard, also celebrated his son's milestone on Instagram. In posting a photo of his wide-eyed son, Derick wrote, "Happy 1 month birthday to this little man! He is growing up so quickly; it seems like just yesterday he was crying and we were changing his diaper. Oh wait…"

Jill recently spoke about being a mother, saying it was different than she thought it would be.

"I call out to my mom and ask things like, 'Is this feeling normal?' and 'How long should I nurse?'" Jill told People magazine. "Israel's a little boy, he will eat all the time, so I was asking if 20 minutes a feeding was long enough or too much, and how all of it should go."

We're confident that Jill will get the hang of it.