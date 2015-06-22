One year (and counting!). The weekend wasn't special for Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard just because it was Father's Day, but it was also celebratory for another reason: the couple's first anniversary.

The "19 Kids and Counting" stars took to Instagram to tout their spouse and their marriage.

"Happy #anniversary to the man of my dreams @derickdillard," Jill wrote on a photo of the couple kissing on the beach. "I can't believe it's already been a year since I had the privilege of saying "I do"! The longer I'm married to you the more I fall in love and realize how incredibly blessed I am to have you as my hubby! I'll love you forever!"

The photo is from the couple's honeymoon in Cape Hatteras in North Carolina. Since they got married, the couple has welcomed a son, Israel.

Derick was also equally as mushy and emotional about his bride, posting a photo of the two from their wedding on June 21, 2014.

"One year ago today, I married my best friend. I love you with all my heart @jillmdillard," he wrote. "The last year has been the best of my life! I am beyond grateful to God to have the privilege of serving our Lord and Savior with you for the rest of my life. You are an amazing woman, wife, and mother. My love for you grows every day. Happy 1st anniversary."

Over the weekend, the couple, along with sister Jessa and her husband Ben Seewald, were in Ohio attending the ALIVE Christian Music festival. It's the first time the Duggar sisters have been seen publicly since they spoke to Megyn Kelly about their brother's molestation scandal.