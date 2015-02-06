Chicken. It's what's for dinner ... on earth and in the afterlife.

A pregnant Jill Duggar Dillard took to her Instagram on Feb. 5 to share her latest craving and it came in the form of a Chick-Fil-A.

"I think Chick-fil-A WILL be in heaven!" she captioned a photo featuring her husband, Derick Dillard, her little sister Joy and a full spread of fast food. "Having a great time with Joy this evening ... swimming, then food! Oh yeah! ;-) #chickfila #eatmorchikin."

Could it be that heaven is indeed on earth, and it's in the form of Chick-Fil-A?

RELATED: A year in the life of the Duggars

Despite boycotts of Chick-Fil-A because of the owners' views on gay marriage and other social issues, the chain has developed a rabid following, including the Duggars, who share many of the owners' conservative views.

RELATED: Controversial reality TV stars

The fast food spread is just one of many items that the "19 Kids and Counting" star is craving these days. Actually, she's craving everything, telling Us Weekly last fall she's into "mostly sour things, salty things, just anything …. A lot of cold foods. Not really hot, warm meals -- they don't settle so well because of the smells, I think."

RELATED: Jessa and Ben Seewald's married life on Instagram

Fried chicken sandwiches not withstanding, Jill has said that she's actually eating very healthy throughout her pregnancy, noshing on fruits, vegetables and protein. But apparently there's always room for those waffle fries and that Polynesian sauce.