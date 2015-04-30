Slowly, but surely. Jill Duggar Dillard is still recovering from being in labor for 70 hours and having to have a C-section to welcome son Israel David Dillard. Some days, she said, are better than others.

"One day I felt really good and I did too much that day and the next day, I paid for it," she says. "The pain around my incision depends on what I've done that day and if I've rested enough or not."

"I am getting better," she continued in her interview with People magazine. "I am still recovering. I am trying not to over do it."

Jill and husband Derick Dillard's foray into parenthood didn't exactly go according to plan — The "19 Kids and Counting" star was nearly two weeks past her due date and had to forgo her plans to have an at-home birth after complications developed during her long, intensive labor.

Jill's mother, Michelle, has had four C-sections while welcoming 19 children, so she's been helping her daughter recover.

"She has such great practical advice," Jill said. "All the repercussions of a c-section are new to me and she is such a huge blessing."

Not only has Michelle been helping Jill with advice and grandma duties, but so has Derick's mother, Cathy.

"I am so grateful for the help of my family," Jill said. "I have had one of my sisters, my mother or Derick's mother here with me most of the time now that Derick has gone back to work. It is really a blessing to have family close by to reach out to."

Considering this is the Duggars, isn't it almost time for baby No. 2?