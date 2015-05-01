They're still in the babymoon stage!

"19 Kids and Counting" star Jill Duggar Dillard can't help but gush about her husband's parenting skills.

RELATED: Sweetest celebrity baby announcements

Posting a photo of Derick Dillard holding their 3-week-old son Israel, Jill wrote, "I'm forever in [LOVE] with you! You're the best hubby and papa! I'm so blessed! Thank you for loving God with all your heart, soul, mind and strength," she added. "I'm your greatest admirer!"

In the same caption, Jill went onto to give advice to other couples, but even in doing that, she praised her husband.

RELATED: The Duggars' best Instagram moments

"Ladies, we must continue to uplift our men in prayer. They need our support and respect!" she wrote. "Men, be the servant leader your wife will admire! She needs to hear how much you love her...& not just weekly...let her know it every day!"

RELATED: Jessa and Ben Seewald's married life on Instagram

She continued, "We are far from perfect, but my sweet Derick goes above and beyond 'to love and to cherish' me! Thank you babe for all you do!"

In the family's blog, it was Derick's turn to gush about his wife, calling her a "champion."