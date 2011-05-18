Singer-actress Jill Scott is flaunting a new slimline figure after shedding more than 50 pounds.

The star says she is "in a good place" after adopting a new healthy diet and exercise regimen to lose weight, and she's showing off the results of her hard work with a sexy fashion shoot for Essence magazine.

Scott credits her personal trainer for keeping her workouts exciting and helping her achieve her dream body, telling Essence, "(We do) anything that makes me feel like I'm not working out. We go outside and throw footballs, go for walks."