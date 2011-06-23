Jill Zarin's latest battle isn't with any of her costars -- this one is against Father Time.

In Thursday's episode of "The Real Housewives of New York City," the 47-year-old reality star visits her dermatologist, Dr. Patricia Wexler, to help reduce the appearance of fine lines.

"I started doing a liquid facelift about two years ago, and I do it every five or six months," Zarin explains. "It's very subtle and you shouldn't really notice it, but it sort of wards off the sagging and the aging process."

As she sticks needles in Zarin's face, Wexler proudly exclaims: "I love doing this! It makes me so happy."

"The Real Housewives of New York City" airs Thursday at 10 p.m. (EST) on Bravo.

