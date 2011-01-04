Former "Bachelorette" Jillian Harris shares her thoughts on the latest season of "The Bachelor." Check back each week for more of Jillian's inside takes on the drama and, of course, the fashion.

When Chantal slapped Brad [Womack] last night on the premiere of "The Bachelor," he responded that he liked her more. I had to hold myself back from leaping through the screen to slap him again! Not because he deserved it, but because he didn't. I am very much on the supporting side of this huge "second chance" debate. In fact, I'm floored about how much pressure is being put on Brad by himself, the media, and the girls.

Of course, I won't lie that when I heard he was getting a second chance, I was a bit green-eyed and thought seriously about hitting my "[Bachelor creator] Mike Fleiss speed dial" and demanding he cough up my second chance, too.

I have learned a lot this year. No one is perfect, sometimes people just aren't ready, and most importantly, everyone deserves a second chance. This is why I was going crazy seeing Brad being so hard on himself. In fact, I was actually starting to get a tad annoyed by it. Don't get me wrong, I've had my heart broken more than once and know the hurt my girls Jenni [Croft] DeAnna [Pappas] felt three years ago. But Brad did something you don't see all the time; he went against the rules of the show and just followed the rules of life.

And other than his incessant need to beat himself up last night, last night's episode proved the two reasons why I love this show: 1) Watching human nature at its finest on prime time television. 2) Fashion.

Now I'm not the cattiest girl around so you won't catch me bashing any of the girls, but I did wake up in a cold sweat last night dreaming about Meagan's Pink Shoes, Renee's blue prom dress, and Madison attacking me with those fangs. Ahhhh!

Of course, I offset the nightmares by scouring for Keltie's dreamy Alice + Olivia Tunic. Thanks to www.thepossesionista.com, my fix was cured. I love love loved her feather earrings, too. She wins best dressed of the night by a landslide. Unfortunately, I don't think Brad is as obsessed about fashion as I am, and as a result, Keltie might miss the mark for him. It's okay, though; the roster is packed for him this season.

I had to check my DVR twice when Emily's story came on, I couldn't figure out if I was watching The Bachelor or one of my Extreme Makeover: Home Edition episodes. This was the first time I think I ever sobbed watching the Bachelor (yes, that even counts my season). Emily is an absolute doll and mark my words, the world will fall in love with her in no time.

My other girl crushes from last night? Michelle and Sarah S. Go girls!

Until next week, where I'll likely focus more on fashion (answering the age old question of 'Where the girls' dresses came from?') and some insight as to what's really going on in those girls heads.

Thanks for reading,

Jilly

