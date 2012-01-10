Us Weekly -- Jillian Michaels is one step closer to being a mom!

The former "Biggest Loser" trainer revealed in 2010 that she was planning to adopt a child. Now, the 37-year-old fitness guru has told "Access Hollywood" that she's finally "been matched with a little girl."

"I went over to visit orphanages [in Haiti] and I ended up falling in love with this little girl, and by the grace of God, I got matched up with her," she told "Access Hollywood" on Friday. "So now, it' just a matter of trying to get her home and anything can happen and fall through or fall apart, so it's kind of premature for me to say it, but that's where its at."

Michaels told Us Weekly last May that her adoption paperwork was done, but she was playing the "waiting game."

"It could be six months, 12 months; it could be two years. Or, it could be tomorrow! They call you and they say, 'Oh, we have your referral,' which is essentially the child they match you up with, and you go overseas and you get him or her," she explained.

But if things don't work out with the Haitian girl she's been matched with? "You'll know why I'm devastated and not coming out of my house for months," she told "Access Hollywood."