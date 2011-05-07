She may not be sweating it out on The Biggest Loser much longer, but celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels has vowed to maintain a presence on the small screen.

Five months after announcing season 11 of the NBC weight loss series would be her last, Michaels has signed a multi-year deal to join the expert panel of CBS' The Doctors.

"I could not be more excited about joining such an amazing show," Michaels, 37, told Us Weekly in a statement Friday. "My greatest passion is helping people live their healthiest, happiest lives by empowering them with information and support. This is literally the most informative show in daytime, and it allows me to continue to educate people on how to make powerful health choices enabling them to take control of not only their physical well-being, but every facet of their lives."

The personal trainer will appear alongside ER physician (and former contestant on The Bachelor!) Dr. Travis Stork; OB/GYN Dr. Lisa Masterson; cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Drew Ordon and pediatrician Dr. Jim Sears.

As part of her new deal, Michaels will also appear as an expert on Dr. Phil McGraw's daily talk show.

Announcing her plans to exit The Biggest Loser in December after seven years, Michaels cited her desire to have children as the biggest catalyst. She's currently in the process of adopting a child from Africa.

"How many times can I scream 'last chance workout'?" the tough-as-nails trainer reasoned to The Los Angeles Times. "This job is all consuming. It's seven days a week. I want to start a family. It's time."

By Allison Corneau for UsMagazine.com. For more Channel Surfing, click here.

