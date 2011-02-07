Just a few weeks after Jillian Michaels announced the temporary end of her gig on "Biggest Loser" to start a family, it seems like she is one step closer to that goal. Over the weekend at a Maxim party in Dallas, Michaels told Access Hollywood about her adoption plans.

RELATED: See which celebs Wonderwall thinks Michaels should date

Michaels said, "I'd like to take a year off of television and really focus on - I'm in the middle of the adoption process - and really focus on that and hopefully becoming a mother in the next year and putting all my energy into that for awhile."

She acknowledged the lengthy process of adoption but says her spirits are high with all of the excitement of adding a little one to her family.

"I've completed all of my paperwork; I've had all my physicals; I've been checked by the FBI - you have no idea!" Michaels said. "Now I wait for a referral. That could be anywhere from six months to a year. I'm in a pilot program for the Democratic Republic of Congo so we'll see."

RELATED: Get the scoop on 'Losing it With Jillian'

But fear not, all of you Jillian Michaels fans, she plans to be back on TV by 2012.

RELATED: The best kid-friendly Valentines