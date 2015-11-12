Jim Carrey: 10 Reasons We Love the Actor

One of Jim Carrey's first starring roles in a movie was in the 1985 vampire comedy "Once Bitten." Since then, he's found his way into our hearts and become one of our favorite comedic actors of all time. To celebrate the fact that it's been 30 years (yes, you read that right!) since the movie came out on Nov. 15, 1985, we're counting down the 10 reasons we love Jim so much.

