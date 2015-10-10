Following a funeral mass, Jim Carrey joined members of Cathriona White's family, friends and hundreds of mourners to lay his late ex girlfriend to rest in her hometown of Cappawhite, located in Tipperary, Ireland, on Oct. 10. The 53-year-old actor, who arrived in Ireland via private jet on Friday, served as a pallbearer, carrying the casket from the church to her burial. At the gravesite, the Hollywood star hugged members of Cathriona's family as the casket was being lowered, according to Daily Mail.

Daily Mail is also reporting that parish priest Father Tadgh Furlong told mourners at the mass: "We gather around Cathriona's body in our parish church; all too soon, too early. In 1985 Cathriona was baptized with joy into this Christian community. We assemble now in a very different atmosphere to welcome her home. We gather in silent, sad, grief-stricken fáilte. At this time we welcome home one of our own." The priest continued, "The circumstances of our being here today cause us great sadness and remind us how vulnerable we are. We need God's blessing and the support of each other."

A close family friend told People that the actor "seemed terribly upset" during the service, which was held at Our Lady of Fatima church. The source added, "It was nice that he carried her coffin. Cathriona's sisters and family seemed very glad to have him there."

Less than 24 hours after the news broke of Cathriona's death, Jim issued a statement, "She was a truly kind and delicate Irish flower, too sensitive for this soil, to whom loving and being loved was all that sparkled. My heart goes out to her family and friends and to everyone who loved and cared about her."

Hours after Saturday's funeral, the grieving actor broke his social media silence since his ex's death by posting a photo of himself with Cathriona. Along with the sentimental snap, the star wrote, "Love cannot be lost."

On Sept. 28, the 30-year-old makeup artist was found dead of an apparent suicide in her home in Los Angeles. Many sources reported that prescription pill and multiple suicide notes, including one addressed to "The Truman Show" actor, were found at the scene. RadarOnline is reporting that one suicide note read, "Jim, I love you. Please forgive me. I'm not for this world."