Fans looking forward to more of Lloyd and Harry's antics now may never get what they want.

Although the Farrelly Brothers revealed earlier this year that they were working on a sequel to Dumb and Dumber -- and that both Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels were on board -- Entertainment Tonight reports that Carrey, 50, has said sayonara to the project.

A rep for Carrey told ET that the actor was "increasingly frustrated" by Warner Bros. and New Line's lack of interest in Dumb and Dumber To, and tired of the holdup with starting work on the movie.

"I would have thought Dumb and Dumber To was a no-brainer," the comedian sniped in a statement. "After all, it's implied in the title."

This past spring, writer/director Peter Farrelly told reporters that both Daniels and Carrey had signed on to play Harry and Lloyd once more while promoting The Three Stooges.

The original Dumb and Dumber was a massive hit worldwide, grossing over $246.2 million at the box office.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jim Carrey Pulls Out of Dumb and Dumber Sequel