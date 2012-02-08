Jane Carrey's American Idol journey has come to an abrupt end.

Comedian Jim's 24-year-old daughter made her way to Hollywood Week on Wednesday's show, but after delivering a shaky performance of Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Looking Out My Back Door," it was the end of the road for the waitress and mom.

Prior to taking the stage to sing for judges Jennifer Lopez, Randy Jackson and Steven Tyler, Jane was boastfully optimistic. "My expectations of this week are that I'll stay here, so get used to me!" she enthused.

Once her big moment came, Jane quickly knew she had floundered after singing just a few bars.

"I freaked out when I was there so I was really really shaky," she said of her performance. "I know I can do way better than that so I'm really disappointed."

Indeed, Jane has the pipes -- given her San Diego, Calif., audition where she wowed the judges with Bonnie Raitt's "Something to Talk About."

Defeated, Jane called her famous dad for moral support. "I talked to my dad and he was kind of comforting," she reasoned. "He said 'I've been said no to a bunch of times' and it worked out for him, so hopefully I have a shot."

