Veteran television producer and executive Jim Paratore died Tuesday in France. He was 58.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Paratore passed away after suffering a heart attack while cycling.

He was president of Telepictures, a label of Warner Bros. Television, from 1992 through 2006 and helped launch The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, The Bachelor, TMZ, The Tyra Banks Show, Extra and more.

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted Tuesday, "My friend, producer and champion Jim Paratore died today. He gave me a chance when no one else would. I love you, Jim."

"The Warner Bros. Television family has lost an incredibly talented and creative friend and colleague in Jim," Bruce Rosenblum, president, Warner Bros.Television Group, said in a statement. "He has left an indelible mark not only on our company’s success but on each of us who worked with him during the past 26 years. Jim had a passion for life, both inside and outside the entertainment industry, and he will truly be missed."

Paratore is survived by his wife, Jill Wickert, and his daughter, Martinique.

