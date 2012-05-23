Entertainment Tonight.

The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons revealed that he is gay in a recent interview with the New York Times.

The article states that Parsons, 39, is in a 10-year relationship, but didn't delve any further into the issue.

The Emmy winner did speak at length about his role as Elwood P. Dowd in Broadway's Harvey, describing the character as wanting "nothing more than to connect with other people." Parsons continued, saying, "The jump-out-of-bed happiness I feel transcends any nerves about taking on a history-laden role."

Elwood P. Dowd was famously played by Jimmy Stewart in the 1944 film version of the play.

