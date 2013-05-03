Reese Witherspoon may have played a lawyer in Legally Blonde, but as it turns out, she doesn't know too much about how the law actually works. TMZ obtained additional dashboard footage from the night the 37-year-old actress and her 42-year-old husband Jim Toth were arrested in Atlanta.

The intoxicated Oscar winner grew increasingly frustrated with the police officer on Apr. 19, as he repeatedly told her to stay inside the car while he administered Toth's field sobriety test. When Witherspoon failed to comply, she was handcuffed and put in the back of his squad car. "My name is Reese Witherspoon. You're arresting me for obstruction of justice. It's gonna be in the national news -- I just want to let you know," she told the officer. "I wanted to talk to you like a normal person would talk to a normal person. You told me not to get out of the car and I said to you, 'I disagree.' Because that's my right as an American."

Witherspoon then turned to her husband and said, "He's arresting us. For what? What have I done?"

"He told you to stop," Toth replied. Witherspoon scoffed and argued, "I'm an American citizen! I can say whatever I want to! He does not have jurisdiction over the ground that he speaks on. He does not! I'm allowed to say anything I want to say."

Toth remained calm but firm with the Mud actress. "He asked you to get in the car," the Hollywood heavyweight said. "All you should have done is let me get arrested."

"Arrested for what?" Witherspoon fired back. "A DUI!" Toth said.

When Witherspoon asked why she was being taken into custody, Toth explained, "You wouldn't listen to what he said to do and you kept getting out of the car. Now you've turned it. . . You just turned it really bad. It was my bad."

Witherspoon -- mom to Ava, 13, Deacon, 9, and Tennessee, 7 months -- couldn't believe what she was hearing. "I threatened him and put him in a position that he feels vulnerable? Honestly? C'mon!" she said.

Witherspoon was charged with disorderly conduct, while the CAA agent was charged with driving under the influence. Both parties pleaded no contest in court May 2, and Witherspoon was ordered to pay a $213 fine. Toth, meanwhile, was sentenced to perform 40 hours of community service. He must also enroll in an alcohol education program and will be on probation for 12 months.

During a May 2 appearance on Good Morning America, Witherspoon admitted that she and Toth "had one too many glasses of wine" at dinner. "We thought we were fine to drive and we absolutely were not," the star explained. "We know better and we shouldn't have done that."

