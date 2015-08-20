Jim Carrey would make a great Wolverine.

The 53-year-old actor has responded to Hugh Jackman's "Smokin'" impression of Carrey on Instagram on Tuesday, with a little imitation of his own.

Carrey tweeted out a super-Wolverine picture, with the caption, "Nice move @RealHughJackman Now watch me make a meal out of your biggest role."

Nice move @RealHughJackman Now watch me make a meal out of your biggest role. ;^> pic.twitter.com/GUfHB2RR4L

— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 20, 2015

Wow!! Not bad, Carrey!

Jackman's impression of Jim's classic line, "Smokin,'" was also pretty good though. The 46-year-old actor posted that picture writing, "#JimCarrey mate trying my best to do justice! Clearly, I should stay in my own lane."

