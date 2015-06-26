Jimmy Fallon was been hospitalized in the early morning hours of June 26, reportedly for an injury to his hand.

According to TMZ, Jimmy taped "The Tonight Show" in New York and went out for a night on the town. The funnyman had dinner at Scalinatella, in the city's Upper East side.

Following dinner, however, Jimmy checked into a New York-area hospital and TMZ is reporting that he was being treated in the intensive care unit. There is no word on how he injured himself. Friday's taping of "The Tonight Show" has been canceled.

Before his hospitalization, Jimmy seemed in good spirits, smiling at taking photos with fans at dinner.