Is that Russell Brand gleefully reading Us Weekly's cover story about his and Katy Perry's split?

Not quite! It's Jimmy Fallon doing a spot on impression of the 36-year-old comedian. On Friday's Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, the SNL alum parodies the future divorcee.

Donning several rings, necklaces and wearing an all black ensemble like Brand frequently does, Fallon even opts for a quirky wig so his coif resembles the comedian's.

In real life, however, Brand and Perry's situation is no laughing matter. Just five days after Brand filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage, moving vans were spotted outside his and Perry's $6.5 million L.A. home.

