Jimmy Fallon's newest bundle of joy has finally had her first "digital age moment." She made her big debut on Instagram.

The funnyman posted an adorable photo of 10-week-old daughter Frances "Franny" Fallon on Feb. 17, showing off his little one to the world on something other than a cell phone, which he has done multiple times on his show.

RELATED: Stars attend the "Saturday Night Live" 40th Anniversary Special

"Franny Fallon wishes you a happy Tuesday," he captioned the photo of Franny, as she wears a lavender crocheted sweater. Franny's big, beautiful eyes are, well, beautiful.

RELATED: 34 reasons we love Jimmy's buddy Justin Timberlake

The "Tonight Show" host surprised the world when he announced that he and his wife welcomed another daughter via a surrogate in early December 2014. Much like they did with their first child Winnie, 1, the couple kept the news secret for some time.

RELATED: 10 reasons we love Jimmy Fallon

Shortly after Franny's arrival, Jimmy joked about fathering two young daughters, saying he was changing the name of his legendary show to "Early Evenings Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"[It will begin] around 8:30, until I pass out around 8:45," he joked.