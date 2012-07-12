Jimmy Fallon just can't get enough of Us Weekly!

In a segment set to air Thursday on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, the comic, 37, brushes up on Us Weekly's latest Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes cover story while impersonating none other than Russell Brand.

Thursday isn't the first time Saturday Night Live vet Fallon has impersonated Katy Perry's ex-husband, 37. In January, the comic parodied the British actor in a Late Night segment that featured Fallon, as Brand, reading Us Weekly for the latest news on his divorce from Perry, 27.

Tune in to Late Night With Jimmy Fallon tonight to watch the comic's full sketch starting at 12:35 a.m. (EST) on NBC.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jimmy Fallon Spoofs Russell Brand, Reads Us Weekly