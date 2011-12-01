NEW YORK (AP) -- "Late Night" host Jimmy Fallon is known for performing with his famous musical guests, including Justin Timberlake, Bruce Springsteen and Blake Shelton, so it seems only natural the comedian and music enthusiast would release a new album.

Fans won't have to wait long. His second record, not yet titled, is scheduled for release next summer on Warner Music Nashville. It will feature parodies and music that have become instant classics on NBC's "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon."

His first album, "The Bathroom Wall," was released in 2002.

Despite singing live with some of the biggest names in music on his show, Fallon said he still feels the pressure of getting his new album completed.

"Mostly, it means I should probably start writing some songs," he said in a statement Friday.

————

NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

———

Online:

http://www.WarnerMusicNashville.com

http://www.latenightwithjimmyfallon.com/

————

Alicia Quarles is the AP's global entertainment editor. Follow her at http://www.twitter.com/aliciaquarles