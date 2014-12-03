Jimmy Fallon is a dad again! The "Tonight Show" host and his wife Nancy welcomed their second daughter on Wednesday. Frances Cole was born via surrogate, just like the couple's July 2013 arrival, Winnie Rose.

"Frances Cole Fallon officially entered the world at 8:45 a.m. on December 3, weighing 5 lbs., 11 ounces and is 18.5 inches long," reads a statement to People. "Their new addition joins big sister, Winnie Rose, 1. The couple opted to keep their baby joy to themselves until their new daughter, Frances Cole, made her official debut. Both Fallon babies were born via surrogate."

Talking about Winnie earlier this year, Fallon said, "Being a father is the most exciting, amazing thing that ever happened to me. And everything's going well on the show. My life has never been this cool." He added, "Everything just gets heightened when you have a baby. The volume gets turned up on life. I never knew I could be this happy, and that's the truth."

It's been a big day for Fallon. His cover story as Entertainment Weekly Entertainer of the Year also debuted. On his show last night, Fallon sang modified Christmas carols with Reese Witherspoon and slow jammed the news with Brian Williams. It looks like it will be a joyous holiday season for the dad of two.