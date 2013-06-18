Move over Lonely Island! White House Down stars Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx premiered a hilarious music video, "(I Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum) on the Tuesday, June 18 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The new rap song makes fun of Tatum's unique name with the help of celebs Olivia Munn, Gabourey Sidibe, Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Kimmel himself.

Going by the name 4 Chainz in the video, Foxx, 45, raps, "See that foxy girl turning up that heat/ Make her take them heels off got them tattoos on her feet and it's you/ She wanna Channing all over Tatum."

What does Channing all over your Tatum mean?

New dad Tatum, 33, attempts to explain it to Kimmel rapping, "Channing Tatum on the mic I know you're kind of confused/ We all be singing out my name making sexual moves/ But if you're gonna go and Channing then you better be warned/ Going Channing on the Tatum makes the babies be born/ Respect the name my mama gave me and don't be no fool/ Please be smart before you Channing, also stay in school."

Once Kimmel understands the point of the song, he "Channings" all over Cyrus' "Tatum" after a candy vending machine falls on top of her.

"CT, I told you your name is magic," Foxx says at the end of the video.

Watch the hilarious music video above and tell Us what you think of "(I Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

