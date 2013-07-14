The new Mr. and Mrs.! As Us Weekly previously reported, Jimmy Kimmel married Molly McNearney on Saturday, July 13, in a star-studded wedding in Ojai, Calif., and the bride, a co-head writer on Jimmy Kimmel Live, looked absolutely stunning on their special day.

Wearing a gorgeous strapless, flowing mermaid style dress with a diamond-encrusted belt that "sparkled in the twilight" according to an eyewitness, the 35-year-old was all smiles next to her 45-year-old tux-cladded husband.

Joined by 300 guests, including Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner, Matt Damon and wife Luciana, Jennifer Aniston and fiance Justin Theroux, Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia De Rossi, Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski, Howard Stern and Johnny Knoxville, the long-time couple sure had a night to remember.

For their first dance, a source tells Us Weekly that the pair danced to Ray LaMontagne's "Let It Be Me" and later danced to songs like Black Eyed Peas' "I Gotta Feeling" and other jazz selections that a live band played for the A-list crowd.

During McNearney's sister, Kelly's, speech, she wished the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness, telling them via an eyewitness, "You're the best people I know. May the years ahead be as kind to you as you are to all the people who love you."

An insider tells Us that the late-night host's brother, John, said in his speech: "Molly is an awesome addition to our awesome family" before adding, "Go make some baby bachelors and bachelorettes!" (An ode to Kimmel's mini-me production, The Baby Bachelor, which spoofs ABC's The Bachelor and follows his young nephew Wesley in his quest for love.)

While guests noshed on a variety of appetizers and a full seven course dinner (including fish and thick cut ribeye) catered by Animal Restaurant in Los Angeles, late night food like mini sliders and a line of food trucks were also enjoyed by guests as the reception ended around midnight. "It was nuts and so much food," an insider told Us.

Indeed, a guest of the couple who attended the nuptials told Us that "the wedding was a blast!"

Dating since 2009, the couple got engaged while on vacation in South Africa's Kruger National Forest last August. This is the first marriage for McNearney and the second for Kimmel. He was previously wed for 14 years to first wife Gina, the mother of his two children; they divorced in 2002.

"They are a really great couple," another source told Us. "Everyone is very happy for them."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jimmy Kimmel Marries! See Molly McNearney's Wedding Dress!