Five years after releasing the seventh and final Harry Potter fantasy novel, British author J.K. Rowling is ready to write again...for adults.

PHOTOS: Celebrity authors

Acknowledging her new deal with Little, Brown Thursday, the 46-year-old author was tightlipped about the title and release date for her new project, but did confirm it would be "very different" from her Harry Potter books, which have sold more than 450 million copies worldwide.

PHOTOS: Harry Potter stars then and now

"The freedom to explore new territory is a gift that Harry's success has brought me, and with that new territory it seemed a logical progression to have a new publisher," Rowling said in a statement. "I am delighted to have a second publishing home in Little, Brown, and a publishing team that will be a great partner in this new phase of my writing life."

PHOTOS: Sexy British stars

Rowling -- who has an estimated $1 billion net worth -- has also authored Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Quidditch Through the Ages and The Tales of Beedle the Bard, all released as supplements to the Harry Potter series.

Tell Us: Will you read J.K. Rowling's new book?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly