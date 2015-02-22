Lining up four or five awards on a resume may be easy, but finding a home for the physical statues? That can present somewhat of a challenge -- especially if you're having an awards season like J.K. Simmons.

"Right now there is an embarrassingly large collection of them that are sitting on top of a mini fridge in our bathroom," Simmons admitted to People on Saturday. "Can't lie."

Simmons was named Best Supporting Actor for his performance as music teacher Terence Fletcher in "Whiplash" at the 2015 Independent Spirit Awards over the weekend. The honor marks his fourth accolade in that category; earlier in the season he snagged Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a BAFTA for the same role.

At Sunday's Academy Awards, Simmons goes up against Robert Duvall ("The Judge"), Edward Norton ("Birdman"), Ethan Hawke ("Boyhood") and Mark Ruffalo ("Foxcatcher") as a nominee in the Best Supporting Actor category.

But he says he's less concerned with the contest aspect of the evening than the social one.

"Just looking forward to the day and having fun and seeing a bunch more colleagues on the carpet, and getting a chance to hang out a little bit," he said, when asked what he had planned.

At previous awards shows, Simmons has jokingly thanked his "average kids" in his acceptance speeches, which he said "they take in stride."

The aforementioned "average kids" will be by their dad's side in Los Angeles on Sunday. So will he change up his speech routine if he wins?

"I think we'll see if there are any variations to be had or not," he mused, "and we'll see what their response might be."