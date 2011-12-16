Jennifer Lopez got a visit on Friday morning from her much younger boyfriend, Casper Smart, and RadarOnline.com has the photos.

Casper, 24, stopped by the set of the American Idol auditions in Pasadena, California where Lopez, 42, was busy with fellow judges Randy Jackson and Steven Tyler.

Lopez and Casper — who is one of her backup dancers — have been inseparable lately, spending Thanksgiving in Hawaii with her children and shooting off to Morocco in a private jet just last month.

The singer announced her split from hubby of seven years, Marc Anthony, in July and the two have three-year-old twins together — Max and Emme.

According to inside sources, Anthony does not want Casper around his children much, and has banned the backup dancer from driving them anywhere because he was arrested for drag racing and had warrants out for his arrest in the past.

