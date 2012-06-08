Entertainment Tonight.

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to the tabloids, but this time the singer has decided to set the record straight, addressing rampant reports that she is planning to wed her beau, Casper Smart.

Keeping it short and sweet, Lopez posted this brief, but to the point message on her blog, aptly titled "The J-Low: The Truth About 'The Ring'":

"Rumors!!! Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got. No engagement!"

J.Lo fueled gossip this week when she was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand while attending a school carnival for her kids in L.A. with her beau. The sighting sparked buzz that Lopez would soon embark on her fourth trip down the aisle with her backup dancer boyfriend.

