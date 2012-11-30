JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Jennifer Lopez wowed thousands of fans in Indonesia, but they didn't see as much of her as concertgoers in other countries — the American pop star toned down both her sexy outfits and her dance moves during her show in the world's most populous Muslim country.

Chairi Ibrahim from Dyandra Entertainment, the concert promoter, says the American pop star's "Dance Again World Tour" was performed in the country's capital, Jakarta, on Friday in line with promises Lopez had made to make her show more appropriate for the audience.

Lopez, changed several times during her 90-minute concert along with several dancers, who also dressed modestly without revealing their bare chests or cleavage.

Lopez is set to perform in Muslim-majority Malaysia on Sunday.