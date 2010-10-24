Former "Dynasty" star Joan Collins is explaining why she dissed Jennifer Aniston.

In Britain's Daily Mail, she recently sniped that Angelina Jolie is more "beautiful" than Aniston, 41. Aniston's rep said the Switch star was "aware" of Collins' comments but felt there was "no need to engage with that nonsense."

Collins, 77, tells UsMagazine.com she didn't mean to offend the actress.

"The bottom line is that I talked about several actresses, among them Catherine Zeta-Jones, Scarlett Johansson and Megan Fox," she told Us Saturday at the Carousel Of Hope Gala in Beverly Hills. "Unfortunately, everybody got cut out [except Aniston and Jolie]. Typical. That's the way it goes."

