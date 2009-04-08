Entertainment Tonight.She can dish the comedic insults, but can she take 'em? Legendary funnywoman Joan Rivers is set to get goofed on by her peers in a roast.

Rivers' roast will be taped in July and will air as a Comedy Central special on August 9, says the Associated Press.

The 75-year-old comedienne, who's been known to joke about her own age and her plastic surgeries, said on Wednesday that she was last roasted in a "two-for-one special: Joan of Arc and me."

