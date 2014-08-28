Joan Rivers was taken to a hospital on Thursday, Aug. 28, after experiencing complications during throat surgery at a New York City clinic, TMZ reports.

Per the site, the "Fashion Police" host, 81, stopped breathing while undergoing a procedure on her vocal cords. She was reportedly rushed to Mount Sinai hospital in Manhattan for further treatment.

TMZ claims that a 911 call was placed just after 9:30 a.m. ET, during which the caller said they had somebody "in either cardiac or respiratory arrest."

This story is developing.

(TMZ is reporting that Joan's heart stopped at some point. It is unknown if doctors were able to restart her heart.)