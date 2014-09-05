Joan Rivers is getting her final wish. The late legendary comedienne and E! "Fashion Police" host will have a red carpet at her funeral in NYC on Sunday, Sept. 7, an insider confirms exclusively to Us Weekly. The rug, which Rivers' family and friends will walk upon outside Temple Emanu-El, will then be buried with the star.

PHOTOS: Joan's life and career

"A lot of celebrities confirmed," the source tells Us. In addition, only certain individuals will be allowed to roll it out.

PHOTOS: Joan critiques her own fashion

The beloved star stopped breathing during an outpatient procedure on her vocal cords and had been hospitalized at Mount Sinai Hospital since Aug. 28. Her daughter Melissa confirmed she had died at the age of 81 yesterday.

As condolences and remembrances continue to emerge via social media and elsewhere, Rivers' plans for her own funeral have resurfaced -- proving that a red carpet is what she always wanted when she passed.

PHOTOS: Stars we've lost in 2014

"When I die (and yes, Melissa, that day will come; and yes, Melissa, everything's in your name,) I want my funeral to be a huge showbiz affair with lights, cameras, action," the trailblazer wrote in her 2012 book "I Hate Everyone…Starting with Me."

PHOTOS: Celebrities remember Joan

"I want Craft services, I want paparazzi and I want publicists making a scene! I want it to be Hollywood all the way. I don't want some rabbi rambling on; I want Meryl Streep crying, in five different accents," she continued. "I don't want a eulogy; I want Bobby Vinton to pick up my head and sing 'Mr. Lonely.' I want to look gorgeous, better dead than I do alive. I want to be buried in a Valentino gown and I want Harry Winston to make me a toe tag. And I want a wind machine so that even in the casket my hair is blowing just like Beyonce's."