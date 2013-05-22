JoAnna Garcia and Nick Swisher Welcome Baby Girl!

UsWeekly

JoAnna Garcia and Nick Swisher are now the proud parents of a baby girl. According to he Associated Press, Cleveland Indians first baseman Swisher, 32, was placed on paternity leave on Tuesday. The club made the move before the team's season opener against the Detroit Tigers.

The TV actress, 33, announced her pregnancy via Twitter in November 2012. The athlete recently chatted about his daughter's impending birth during a May 12 interview with Ben Lyons.

PHOTOS: Young Hollywood moms

"I am so excited. I never in a million years thought I'd have a little girl, but over the last six months, the pink and purple dresses that I've bought, I'm telling you. ... My wife, Jo, she says, 'You're going to spoil that little girl so much.' I can't wait, man," Swisher said. "I talk to her every night. Jo and I, we're so excited to meet her and to bring her in the world and give her a whole lot of love."

PHOTOS: Celebrity baseball fans

Swisher added, "I've been cruising along. I've got a beautiful wife, she's my best friend, I've got a great job and a beautiful home, and now it's time to be a dad. ... I want her to be exactly like my wife."

The Columbus, Ohio, native is in his first season with the Cleveland Indians, who signed him to a four-year, $56 million free agent contract in December 2012. Swisher previously played for the Oakland A's, the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees. "Had so much fun yesterday at my first Indians game," Garcia tweeted Apr. 9. "What amazing fans! Baby Swisher was dancing with excitement, too! She wore me out!"

PHOTOS: Stylish star moms on the go

Garcia -- known for her roles on the CW's "Reba," ABC's "Better With You" and NBC's "Animal Practice" -- celebrated her baby shower March 17 at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood, Calif. Attendees included Cameron Diaz, Reba McEntire and Lance Bass.

Click on for more adorable pics of the new parents ...