JoAnna Garcia and Nick Swisher are starting a family!

"So happy to finally be able to share our news!" Garcia tweeted Nov. 12. "Nick and I are expecting our first baby in 2013! Feeling so blessed and beyond excited!"

The couple elaborated on their happy news via Swisher's Facebook page. "Words can't describe how blessed we feel to be expanding our family and are anxiously awaiting the arrival of our new addition," they wrote. "Your support and kindness has meant so much to us throughout the years and we wanted to personally share the news with you all."

Garcia, 33, and Swisher, 31, tied the knot in December 2010 after a seven-month engagement. The star-studded wedding party included Reba McEntire, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Lance Bass.

Garcia's notable TV credits include "Reba," "Privileged," "Gossip Girl," "Better With You," "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" and "Freaks and Geeks." Until recently, Swisher was the right fielder and first baseman for the New York Yankees; he is currently a free agent after declining a $13.3 million one-year qualifying offer from the team.

