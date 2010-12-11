Actress JoAnna Garcia and New York Yankees player Nick Swisher are officially husband and wife!

The pair swapped vows in front of 375 family members and friends in an evening ceremony Saturday in Palm Beach, Fla.

Jamie Lynn Sigler and Garcia's Reba costar Reba McIntyre served as bridesmaids, while singer Lance Bass stood as part of the wedding party.

After walking down the aisle in a Monique Lhuillier gown, the actress and the baseball player celebrated with guests as they indulged in a seven-tier, $10,000 Sylvia Weinstock wedding cake.

"Better With You" star Garcia, who got engaged to Swisher, 30, last May, says she "loves everything about" her beau.

"I know that sounds cheesy and lame, but I just really do," the actress, 31, tells Us. "I'm impressed and awed by him every single day when I wake up. He's a really happy person and he's just really nice."

Though Garcia has been taping her sitcom in L.A. while Swisher is in New York with the Yankees, the newlywed says being 3,000 miles apart has "actually been strangely easy."

"This relationship's been the easiest thing I've ever done," Garcia explains. "It works out because we both have crazy schedules for a certain period of time in our lives, but for some reason it doesn't conflict as much as one would think. Life's good right now. We're enjoying it."

More on Wonderwall:

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden Say 'I Do!'

Romance Report for Dec. 9: Neve's Spicy Rebound?

The Year in Hookups and Breakups

More from UsWeekly:

PHOTOS: Stunning celebrity wedding photos

PHOTOS: Stars' huge engagement rings

PHOTOS: A-list honeymoon destinations