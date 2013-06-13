Joanna Krupa is living a fairy tale! The Real Housewives of Miami star married nightclub owner and businessman Romain Zago "in a million dollar princess wedding," her rep tells Us Weekly exclusively. The ceremony took place in Southern California on Thursday, June 13, more than three years after the couple got engaged.

PHOTOS: Stunning star weddings

Several of Krupa's costars attended the event, which was taped for the third season of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Miami. Before their big day arrived, Krupa and Zago approved every detail. "Everything down to the napkins were custom made for it," a source says of the lavish affair.

PHOTOS: Star weddings from around the world

Krupa, 34, walked down the aisle wearing a $30,000 Chagoury Couture gown. The strapless dress featured a sweetheart neckline, endless yards of cascading ruffles on the skirt and a detachable 6-foot-long cathedral train. Its bodice had a built-in corset encrusted with Swarovski crystals and rhinestones in a variety of sizes.

PHOTOS: Celebrity bridesmaids

The Polish-American model -- who finished in fourth place on Dancing With the Stars in 2009 -- also wore a veil made of silk tulle. It was highlighted with crystal and rhinestone motifs.

The Real Housewives of Miami returns for a third season in August.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Joanna Krupa Marries Romain Zago in $1 Million "Princess Wedding"