By Kat Giantis

How badly does Lindsay Lohan need a paycheck these days? Very badly, judging by the cringe-y, dripping-with-Velveeta commercial she recently shot for Fornarina fashions.

But is the gainful employment-needing starlet on the brink of a financial meltdown?

The New York Daily News believes her once-filled coffers are now running dangerously low, with her spendthrift ways causing additional problems in her already volatile relationship with DJ inamorata Samantha Ronson.

"Lindsay is spending like crazy!" a "friend" tells the paper. "She's living on credit right now. She has no cash. The problem is, the money being spent is mostly Sam's because Lindsay doesn't really have any of her own at the moment. Sam really thinks Lindsay needs to learn how to become a recessionista and manage her money better."

Some of her recent non-thrifty purchases have supposedly included a Rolex and a Maserati, not to mention the maintenance fees for her flowing extensions and the bill to repair the window that was supposedly smashed during her last big blowout with Sam.

"Lindsay's money situation has never been great, but it's only gotten worse over the last month," pipes in another pal. "For every dollar she makes, she spends double. Her personal appearance fees are literally the only thing keeping her afloat. But here's the rub: Because of her explosive relationship with Sam, she's unable to get the type of cash she's used to. The negative press and constant appearance cancellations are hurting her pocketbook."

Lohan, 22, who's had plenty of free time since wrapping the yet-to-be-released comedy "Labor Pains" in the summer of 2008 (she was last seen on screens in the pole-swinging opus "I Know Who Killed Me") and is frequently by Ronson's side at her DJ gigs, recently touched on her potentially leaner bottom line with Nylon.

"It's scary when you realize, 'Oh my God, I'm not working,'" she admitted. "And I have a house to pay for now."

Lindsay's rep, however, denies she's dependent on Sam, telling the NYDN, "I know nothing of her spending. But she has her own money."

Still, she made a not-so-subtle appeal for spokesmodel opportunities in the Nylon chat.

"I love doing photo shoots," bubbled Lindsay. "I mean, if I could just sign with IMG [Models] and do ad campaigns and model more, I'd do that because that's fun for me. That's not work."

Surprisingly, her plea for a job that requires no actual effort on her part appears to have produced results.

"She's a beautiful girl and obviously knows a lot about fashion," IMG muckity-muck Ivan Bart sweet-talks to OK! magazine. "Providing that she was contractually free, we would take a meeting."

But a meeting doesn't guarantee work, especially when she's being accused of returning to her nightlife-loving ways.

"She's partying again," a Lohan confidant informs People, claiming that the thrice-rehabbed starlet has been "consuming alcohol" in recent days. "She's in a bad place right now. She thrives off drama. She can't stay away from it."

