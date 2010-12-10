Actress Jodie Sweetin is facing a huge tax bill over allegations she owes nearly $30,000 in back payments.

Officials in California have filed documents alleging the "Full House" star owes money from last year.

The paperwork, filed in Los Angeles County and obtained by TMZ.com, states Sweetin has failed to handover $27,445 in taxes.

