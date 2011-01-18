Jodie Sweetin got one of the best birthday gifts she could have ever hoped for on Tuesday: an engagement ring from her boyfriend, Morty Coyle.

Coyle presented the former "Full House" star with a gorgeous 2½-carat oval sapphire ring, surrounded by 18 diamonds in a snowflake shape, at her 29th birthday party last night at the Kibitz Room in Los Angeles.

"It was a complete surprise," Sweetin tells People, "We are just thrilled, and I am in shock still!"

Coyle, who is father to the couple's 5-month-old daughter, Beatrix, popped the question in front of their friends and family.

"I was glad that everybody was there," Sweetin says. "People videotaped it. It was great."

Still, the newly engaged couple are in no hurry to rush down the aisle. "We are in no hurry as far as dates or anything like that," says Sweetin, who, along with Coyle is a big advocate for gay marriage rights.

"We want to wait until there's equality for everybody to get married," Coyle tells People.

And if that's still some time in the future, they say they are happy to wait. "That's OK," says Sweetin. "We were absolutely committed before this, anyway. We're just so excited."

Sweetin and Coyle, who works as a DJ, have been dating for over a year. The actress has battled drug addiction in the past but has been sober for over two years now.

She has a 2-year-old daughter, Zoie, with her second ex-husband, Cody Herpin. She married Cody, a transportation coordinator, in July 2007 but separated a year later. After a nasty divorce battle, they were granted joint custody of their daughter in April 2010.

Jodie's first marriage was to police officer Shaun Holguin when she was 20. The marriage ended four years later.

